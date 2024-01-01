Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Lake Bluff

Go
Lake Bluff restaurants
Toast

Lake Bluff restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Consumer pic

 

Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff

303 North Waukegan Road, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$0.00
chipotle broth, chicken, potato, carrots, tortillas crisps, cheese
More about Tacos El Norte - Lake Bluff
Forest Greens Juice Bar image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.

123 North Waukegan Rd., Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tomato with Green Chilies, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Cumin, Coriander, Oregano, Corn Tortillas, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, EVO, Salt
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken, Onion, Corn, Tomato with Green Chilies, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Cumin, Coriander, Oregano, Corn Tortillas, Coconut Milk, Lime Juice, EVO, Salt
More about Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Bluff

Grilled Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheesecake

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Lake Bluff to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Highwood

No reviews yet

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston