  • Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives"

Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives"

We are one of the last remaining "Dives" in Georgia! We have great food, friendly staff, and a fun atmosphere! We have a wide selection of food items, including - Burgers, Wings, Philly's, Pizza, & Seafood! Also, if you just want to enjoy a cold beverage, we have a full stocked bar. Our bar consists of Liquor, Beer, & Wine! Come join us for a great time, great food, great people, and lasting memories!

72 Jones Branch Rd

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$7.50
Lightly Battered & Fried
Ranch
Mix-N-Match Seafood Plate$16.99
Fried Shrimp Plate$16.99
Burger$7.25
Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Fried Chicken, Colby Jack Cheese
1 Full LB Peel-N-Eat Shrimp$18.99
Beer Battered Cod Plate$16.99
1/2 LB Peel-N-Eat Shrimp$9.50
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich$8.99
Location

Clayton GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
