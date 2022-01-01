Go
Toast

Sultan's Table

Come in and enjoy!

6319 E M-115

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Casserole$3.99
Whole Roasted Chicken$15.99
Beef Brisket & Roasted Chicken 1 lb$34.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Sliced Beef Brisket 1/2 lb$13.99
Cornbread$1.99
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Side Salad$3.99
See full menu

Location

6319 E M-115

Cadillac MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake Cadillac Resort - Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Firehouse 115

No reviews yet

Where family, tradition, quality and service come together.

Burke's Waterfront

No reviews yet

We feature many items inlcuding slow roasted prime rib, all you can eat fish and chips, burgers and sandwiches, breakfast, a kid's menu, soup and salad (salad bar), craft and domestic beers, cocktails, fine wines, and much more.

Dockside Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston