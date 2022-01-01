Lake Charles restaurants you'll love

Go
Lake Charles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lake Charles

Lake Charles's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
French
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Lake Charles restaurants

Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

3479 Nelson Road, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
14" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni
14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Stellar Beans image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Stellar Beans

319 Broad St, Lake Charles

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Beignets.$4.25
French donuts. Light, sweet airy pillows and topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.
Cappuccino$3.99
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.45
The best breakfast sandwich in town! Choose your bread, proteins, cheeses, vegetables and delicious sauces and spreads ; like our spicy Titan sauce, or a savory Pesto and more.
More about Stellar Beans
Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri image

 

Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri

1221 MLK Highway, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Bayou Fries$9.97
Cajun Fries topped with our famous cheese sauce and shrimp
English Bayou Potato$15.97
Baked Potato loaded with our famous cheese sauce topped with fried fish and shrimp
Loaded English Bayou$16.97
Baked Potato loaded with our famous cheese sauce topped with fried fish and grilled shrimp & crawfish tails
More about Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue image

BBQ

Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue

4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles

Avg 4.4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Red Beans & Rice$5.00
We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.
1/4 lb Brisket$6.50
You'll be surprised by how much you love our tender turkey pack with flavor. Move over Thanksgiving, turkey has a new time to shine.
Half Chicken$10.00
Pack with smoky flair and a sweet and tangy rub, our half chickens make any place the place to be.
More about Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA

Lit Pizza

4740 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles

Avg 4 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Easy Caprese$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Ovalini, Roma Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Bottled Drink$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
1 Topping Craft Your Own$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
More about Lit Pizza
Pizza Artista image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Artista

420 A West Prein Lake Road, Lake Charles

Avg 4.4 (775 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fig-N-Awesome$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Traditionalist$7.95
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza.
BBQ Chicken$9.75
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
More about Pizza Artista
K-Bon's image

 

K-Bon's

4865 Hwy 397, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about K-Bon's
1910 Restaurant and Wine Bar image

 

1910 Restaurant and Wine Bar

949 Ryan St., Lake Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 1910 Restaurant and Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Artista - Lake Charles Location 2

496 W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pizza Artista - Lake Charles Location 2
SHWARMAS image

SANDWICHES

SHWARMAS

2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Feta Salad$7.99
Lettuce l Tomatoes l Cucumbers l Purple Onions l Feta Cheese l Vinaigrette Dressing
Chicken Kabob Plate$13.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Cubes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
Shrimp Kabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
More about SHWARMAS
Banner pic

 

Panorama Music

331 Broad Street, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Panorama Music
Restaurant banner

 

Fiery Crab - Lake Charles

339 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fiery Crab - Lake Charles
Restaurant banner

 

The Bekery

2040 W Walnut Street, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Bekery
Restaurant banner

 

Crust Pizza Co- Moss Bluff

1355 Sam Houston Jones PkySTE 215, Moss Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Crust Pizza Co- Moss Bluff
Restaurant banner

 

Rikenjaks Brewing Company

3716 Ryan St, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Rikenjaks Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Charles

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lake Charles to explore

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galveston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Nederland

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Port Arthur

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston