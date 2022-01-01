Lake Charles restaurants you'll love
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Crust Pizza Co.
3479 Nelson Road, Lake Charles
|Popular items
|14" Big Don's
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Salami, Beef, Crispy Bacon with Mozzarella and Cheddar
|14" Pepperoni
Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni
|14" Carl's King
Pinched Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mixed Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Stellar Beans
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Stellar Beans
319 Broad St, Lake Charles
|Popular items
|French Beignets.
|$4.25
French donuts. Light, sweet airy pillows and topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar.
|Cappuccino
|$3.99
Traditional cappuccino with three equal parts: espresso, milk and foam.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.45
The best breakfast sandwich in town! Choose your bread, proteins, cheeses, vegetables and delicious sauces and spreads ; like our spicy Titan sauce, or a savory Pesto and more.
More about Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri
Circle 7 Seafood and Daiquiri
1221 MLK Highway, Lake Charles
|Popular items
|Seafood Bayou Fries
|$9.97
Cajun Fries topped with our famous cheese sauce and shrimp
|English Bayou Potato
|$15.97
Baked Potato loaded with our famous cheese sauce topped with fried fish and shrimp
|Loaded English Bayou
|$16.97
Baked Potato loaded with our famous cheese sauce topped with fried fish and grilled shrimp & crawfish tails
More about Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
BBQ
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue
4800 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles
|Popular items
|Smoked Red Beans & Rice
|$5.00
We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.
|1/4 lb Brisket
|$6.50
You'll be surprised by how much you love our tender turkey pack with flavor. Move over Thanksgiving, turkey has a new time to shine.
|Half Chicken
|$10.00
Pack with smoky flair and a sweet and tangy rub, our half chickens make any place the place to be.
More about Lit Pizza
PIZZA
Lit Pizza
4740 Nelson Rd., Lake Charles
|Popular items
|Easy Caprese
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Ovalini, Roma Tomatoes, Minced Garlic, Basil, Balsamic Glaze
|Bottled Drink
|$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
|1 Topping Craft Your Own
|$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
More about Pizza Artista
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Artista
420 A West Prein Lake Road, Lake Charles
|Popular items
|Fig-N-Awesome
|$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
|Traditionalist
|$7.95
Single, Traditional Topping Pizza.
|BBQ Chicken
|$9.75
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Purple Onion, Cilantro, BBQ Drizzle
More about Pizza Artista - Lake Charles Location 2
Pizza Artista - Lake Charles Location 2
496 W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles
More about SHWARMAS
SANDWICHES
SHWARMAS
2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles
|Popular items
|Feta Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce l Tomatoes l Cucumbers l Purple Onions l Feta Cheese l Vinaigrette Dressing
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$13.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Cubes With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
|Shrimp Kabob Plate
|$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
More about Panorama Music
Panorama Music
331 Broad Street, Lake Charles
More about Fiery Crab - Lake Charles
Fiery Crab - Lake Charles
339 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles
More about The Bekery
The Bekery
2040 W Walnut Street, Lake Charles
More about Crust Pizza Co- Moss Bluff
Crust Pizza Co- Moss Bluff
1355 Sam Houston Jones PkySTE 215, Moss Bluff
More about Rikenjaks Brewing Company
Rikenjaks Brewing Company
3716 Ryan St, Lake Charles