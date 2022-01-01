Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lake Charles

Lake Charles restaurants
Lake Charles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Southern Style Chicken Salad Sandwich image

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Stellar Beans

319 Broad St, Lake Charles

Avg 4.7 (357 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southern Style Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
Southern Style Chicken salad with celery, hard boiled egg and our special blend of herbs and seasoning, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.
Jalapeno Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
Our famous Jalapeno chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.
More about Stellar Beans
SHWARMAS image

SANDWICHES

SHWARMAS

2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles

Avg 3.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Kabob Plate$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
Chicken Shwarma Plate$12.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Shwarma With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
Hummus
Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice
More about SHWARMAS

