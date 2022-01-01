Chicken sandwiches in Lake Charles
Lake Charles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Stellar Beans
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Stellar Beans
319 Broad St, Lake Charles
|Southern Style Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Southern Style Chicken salad with celery, hard boiled egg and our special blend of herbs and seasoning, served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.
|Jalapeno Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Our famous Jalapeno chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce and tomato on a toasted croissant.
More about SHWARMAS
SANDWICHES
SHWARMAS
2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles
|Shrimp Kabob Plate
|$14.99
Marinated & Seasoned Shrimp With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
|Chicken Shwarma Plate
|$12.99
Marinated & Seasoned Chicken Shwarma With A Choice Of 3 Sides. Served With 1 Flatbread!
|Hummus
Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice