Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Lake Charles
/
Lake Charles
/
Croissants
Lake Charles restaurants that serve croissants
Coffee:30
127 W College St, Lake Charles
No reviews yet
Buttered Croissant
$3.99
More about Coffee:30
COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Stellar Beans
319 Broad St, Lake Charles
Avg 4.7
(357 reviews)
Croissant
$2.99
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
Chocolate Croissant
$3.75
More about Stellar Beans
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Charles
Cookies
Pies
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Cappuccino
Meatball Subs
Shrimp Pizza
More near Lake Charles to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Baytown
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Galveston
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Nederland
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Port Arthur
Avg 3.5
(10 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sulphur
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(163 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1124 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(172 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston