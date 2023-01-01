Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Lake Charles

Lake Charles restaurants
Lake Charles restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Desi Fusion - 4313 Common Street

4313 Common Street, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus / Garlic Cheese Naan$6.99
Hummus$4.99
Chick Peas & Tahini Dip
More about Desi Fusion - 4313 Common Street
Item pic

 

SHWARMAS

2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$0.00
Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice
More about SHWARMAS

