Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Lake Charles
/
Lake Charles
/
Hummus
Lake Charles restaurants that serve hummus
Desi Fusion - 4313 Common Street
4313 Common Street, Lake Charles
No reviews yet
Hummus / Garlic Cheese Naan
$6.99
Hummus
$4.99
Chick Peas & Tahini Dip
More about Desi Fusion - 4313 Common Street
SHWARMAS
2401 Ryan St, Lake Charles
No reviews yet
Hummus
$0.00
Chic Peas l Tahini l Garlic l Lemon Juice
More about SHWARMAS
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Charles
Muffins
Chicken Salad
Spaghetti
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Cake
Tomato Basil Soup
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Mac And Cheese
More near Lake Charles to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Baytown
Avg 4.1
(32 restaurants)
Galveston
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Nederland
Avg 5
(13 restaurants)
Port Arthur
Avg 3.5
(12 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Sulphur
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1356 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(208 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(176 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(252 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston