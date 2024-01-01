Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Lake Charles

Go
Lake Charles restaurants
Toast

Lake Charles restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

The Bekery - Lake Charles

2040 W Walnut Street, Lake Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad on Croissant$14.00
Shrimp Salad on Lettuce$12.00
More about The Bekery - Lake Charles
Consumer pic

 

Paradise Grill & Daiquiris - Moss Bluff

891 Hwy 171, Moss Bluff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.99
More about Paradise Grill & Daiquiris - Moss Bluff

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Charles

Chili

Hummus

Pretzels

Tomato Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

Boneless Wings

Cookies

Omelettes

Map

More near Lake Charles to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Galveston

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Baytown

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Nederland

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Port Arthur

No reviews yet

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston