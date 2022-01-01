BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery
Surrounded by lush vineyards, our beautiful family-friendly BBQ in the Vineyard picnic area boasts gorgeous views in the backyard of the first winery in the valley. It’s the perfect place to relax, enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and a bottle of one of our extraordinary wines.
3519 Highway 150
3519 Highway 150
Chelan WA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
