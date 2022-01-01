Go
BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery

Surrounded by lush vineyards, our beautiful family-friendly BBQ in the Vineyard picnic area boasts gorgeous views in the backyard of the first winery in the valley. It’s the perfect place to relax, enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and a bottle of one of our extraordinary wines.

3519 Highway 150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

7" Round Pan of Corn Bread$5.00
7” round pan of cornbread
with butter and honey
Rib Meat Sandwich$15.00
Half rack of baby rack ribs pulled off the bone then slow-roasted with seasoning and raspberry Chipotle BBQ sauce on a warm stadium roll. Remember to add your favorite sides.
BBQ Sides for Two$16.00
Large Baked Beans, large Coleslaw and
a 7” pan of Cornbread with honey and butter.
2 Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 cheeseburger sliders, kids size!
Add on apple sauce or chips and make it a meal.
Caesar Salad Bowl$6.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan and croutons.
Did you add a pan of cornbread?
BBQ Tri Tip Steak$14.00
8oz grilled Tri Tip steak
1/2 Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs Dinner$24.00
A half rack of smoked and slow roasted baby back pork ribs with our signature BBQ sauce and served with baked beans and coleslaw.
Half Rack Baby Back Pork Ribs$19.00
A half rack of ribs smoked over apple wood with our signature BBQ sauce... remember to add on your favorite BBQ sides to make it a full meal.
Macaroni & Cheese$9.00
Rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce with smoked provolone and cheese curds, topped with bread crumbs.
Smoked Quarter Chicken$10.00
A quarter Smoked Chicken, lightly sauced.
Remember to add on BBQ sides!
Location

3519 Highway 150

Chelan WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

