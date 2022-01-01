Lake City restaurants you'll love

Lake City restaurants
Toast
  • Lake City

Lake City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Lake City restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City

Avg 4.3 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mister B's BBQ With A Kick image

 

Mister B's BBQ With A Kick

543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Smoked Turkey Sandwich. Top It And Sauce It How You Want. Served With One Side Of Your Choice.
Rib Dinner$16.99
Smoked Rib Dinner Special. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.
BBQ Chicken Dinner$12.99
Smoked BBQ Chicken Dinner Special. 1/2 Chicken. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.
More about Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GYRO$11.49
Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.
GATOR'S NACHOS$9.99
2 layers of freshly made corn tortilla chips smothered with Gator’s Award winning chili and melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, then topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Gator's Dockside
Restaurant banner

 

Marion street bistro

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Wings (10 with 1 sauce)$13.50
Battered or Grilled available upon request. Served with celery, house made ranch or blue cheese.
House Salad, Small$7.50
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.
The Blanche Burger$12.50
7 ounce, fresh gourmet blend of short rib, brisket, and black Angus beef. Chargrilled to perfection and served on a fresh, buttered, brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sliced pickles. Includes waffle fries and dill pickle spear.
More about Marion street bistro
Banner pic

 

The Toasty Rooster

242 Se Jonathan Way, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Toasty Rooster

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake City

Boneless Wings

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

