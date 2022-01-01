Lake City restaurants you'll love
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City
|Popular items
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
Smoked Turkey Sandwich. Top It And Sauce It How You Want. Served With One Side Of Your Choice.
|Rib Dinner
|$16.99
Smoked Rib Dinner Special. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.
|BBQ Chicken Dinner
|$12.99
Smoked BBQ Chicken Dinner Special. 1/2 Chicken. Serve With (2) Sides And A Slice Of Garlic Bread.
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City
|Popular items
|GYRO
|$11.49
Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.
|GATOR'S NACHOS
|$9.99
2 layers of freshly made corn tortilla chips smothered with Gator’s Award winning chili and melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese, then topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$11.99
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
More about Marion street bistro
Marion street bistro
281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings (10 with 1 sauce)
|$13.50
Battered or Grilled available upon request. Served with celery, house made ranch or blue cheese.
|House Salad, Small
|$7.50
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.
|The Blanche Burger
|$12.50
7 ounce, fresh gourmet blend of short rib, brisket, and black Angus beef. Chargrilled to perfection and served on a fresh, buttered, brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sliced pickles. Includes waffle fries and dill pickle spear.
More about The Toasty Rooster
The Toasty Rooster
242 Se Jonathan Way, Lake City