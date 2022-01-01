Boneless wings in Lake City
Lake City restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City
|10 WINGS BONELESS
|$10.99