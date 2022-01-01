Buffalo chicken wraps in Lake City
Lake City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.