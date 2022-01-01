Chicken salad in Lake City
Lake City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Fillet Salad
|$11.99
Chicken Salad Grilled Or Fried
Gator's Dockside
313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato,
chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your
choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served
with your choice of dressing
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.49
Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes,
avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla
strips. Served with Gator’s homemade ranch dressing
Marion street bistro
281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City
|Chicken Salad Wrap (Lunch Only)
|$11.00
|House Made Chicken Curry Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, house made croutons topped with our house made chicken salad.
