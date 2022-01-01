Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lake City

Lake City restaurants
Lake City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Mister B's BBQ With A Kick

543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Chicken Fillet Salad$11.99
Chicken Salad Grilled Or Fried
More about Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$13.49
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato,
chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your
choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served
with your choice of dressing
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$10.49
Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes,
avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla
strips. Served with Gator’s homemade ranch dressing
More about Gator's Dockside
Marion street bistro

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap (Lunch Only)$11.00
House Made Chicken Curry Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, house made croutons topped with our house made chicken salad.
House Made Chicken Curry Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, house made croutons topped with our house made chicken salad.
More about Marion street bistro

