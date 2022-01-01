Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lake City

Lake City restaurants
Lake City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City

Avg 4.3 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
More about Gator's Dockside
Marion street bistro

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Columbia Chicken Wrap (Lunch Only)$11.00
Chicken Salad Wrap (Lunch Only)$11.00
More about Marion street bistro

