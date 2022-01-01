Grilled chicken in Lake City
Lake City restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Beef 'O' Brady's
857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Philly
|$13.99
Marion street bistro
281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City
|MSDP Power Bowl, GRILLED Chicken
|$14.00
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with grilled organic chicken.