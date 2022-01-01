Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lake City

Lake City restaurants
Lake City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City

Avg 4.3 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Mister B's BBQ With A Kick

543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Philly$13.99
More about Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
Marion street bistro

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MSDP Power Bowl, GRILLED Chicken$14.00
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with grilled organic chicken.
More about Marion street bistro

