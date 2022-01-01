Grits in Lake City
Lake City restaurants that serve grits
Gator's Dockside
313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$15.99
Marion street bistro
281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City
|Southern Style Shrimp and Grits
|$17.00
Large Shrimp flash seared with crushed garlic and thyme with our amazing shrimp, Tasso gravy and served over slow cooked grits and topped with our blend of house smoked brisket, ham, green beans, fresh field peas, grilled corn, and sautéed collard greens. Served with house made jalapeño corn bread with your choice of house or caesar salad.
|Blackened Seafood and Grits
|$21.00
Large Gulf Shrimp and Diver Scallops sautéed with fresh garlic and butter with house made cajun seasoning and a splash of white wine. Served with Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.