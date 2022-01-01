Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lake City

Lake City restaurants
Lake City restaurants that serve grits

Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP AND GRITS$15.99
More about Gator's Dockside
Marion street bistro

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Style Shrimp and Grits$17.00
Large Shrimp flash seared with crushed garlic and thyme with our amazing shrimp, Tasso gravy and served over slow cooked grits and topped with our blend of house smoked brisket, ham, green beans, fresh field peas, grilled corn, and sautéed collard greens. Served with house made jalapeño corn bread with your choice of house or caesar salad.
Blackened Seafood and Grits$21.00
Large Gulf Shrimp and Diver Scallops sautéed with fresh garlic and butter with house made cajun seasoning and a splash of white wine. Served with Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.
More about Marion street bistro

