Po boy in Lake City

Lake City restaurants
Lake City restaurants that serve po boy

Mister B's BBQ With A Kick

543 SW Main Blvd St, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy 🍤$12.99
Shrimp Po Boy Served With One Side Of Your Choice.
More about Mister B's BBQ With A Kick
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside - Lake City

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
NASHVILLE SHRIMP PO BOY$13.99
Our hand breaded buffalo shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and our homage blue cheese spread.
More about Gator's Dockside - Lake City

