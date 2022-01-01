Salmon in Lake City
Lake City restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside - Lake City
313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City
|GARLIC TERIYAKI GLAZED SALMON
|$16.99
6oz. Salmon filet grilled to perfection, then glazed with (Kogi) Sweet Garlic Teriyaki sauce. Served on a bed of rice with fresh broccoli.
Marion street bistro - 281 N. Marion Ave
281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City
|Pistachio Crusted Salmon
|$22.00
|Marion Street Salmon
|$20.00
Fresh, never frozen Alaskan Salmon grilled with house blended seasonings and served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
|MSDP Power Bowl, Salmon
|$17.00
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado.Topped with grilled salmon.