Salmon in Lake City

Lake City restaurants
Lake City restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside - Lake City

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC TERIYAKI GLAZED SALMON$16.99
6oz. Salmon filet grilled to perfection, then glazed with (Kogi) Sweet Garlic Teriyaki sauce. Served on a bed of rice with fresh broccoli.
Marion street bistro - 281 N. Marion Ave

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Crusted Salmon$22.00
Marion Street Salmon$20.00
Fresh, never frozen Alaskan Salmon grilled with house blended seasonings and served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
MSDP Power Bowl, Salmon$17.00
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado.Topped with grilled salmon.
