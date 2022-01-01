Tacos in Lake City

Go
Lake City restaurants
Toast

Lake City restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

857 SW MAIN BLVD, Lake City

Avg 4.3 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

313 NW Commons Loop, Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1998 reviews)
Takeout
MOJO PORK TACOS$10.99
Tender Mojo Pork on a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with Chipotle Honey BBQ, Cheddar cheese, creamy garlic mayonnaise and sweet Plantains. Served with Black Beans and Rice.
More about Gator's Dockside

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake City

Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Map

More near Lake City to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston