Lake City Social

Lake City Social is the place to Gather, Dine, Drink and Escape no matter if you are visiting our city or live just down the street.

111 Center Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey BLT$12.99
Sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in an herb tortilla wrap or on an Everything seasoned bun
Child Cheese Pizza$6.00
The Classic$10.59
Straight up burger
Social Salad$13.99
Our cravable chopped salad - grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce and bleu cheese, all chopped and tossed in our house Parmesan poppyseed dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.99
Traditional Nashville spices with a hint of sweetness. Marinated chicken breast battered, deep friend and tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served with spicy pickles and Nashville aioli on a brioche bun
Chicken Wings$11.99
Deep fried chicken wings and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Lake City Nachos$10.99
Crisp tortilla chips topped with seasoned pork carnitas, white cheddar cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, cilantro, roasted corn and Sriracha sauce drizzle
Pretzel Bites$10.99
Bite-size, hot, soft pretzels served with our house white cheddar cheese sauce
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fried until golden. Served with Social Sauce and ranch dressing
Child Chicken Tender$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

111 Center Street

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flat Iron Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Champs Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Champs Sports Bar & Grill is the place to be all year-round. Doors are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (Friday & Saturday 2:30 a.m.). Kitchen is open until 9:00 p.m. Champs specializes in food, drink, entertainment, and an award winning beer garden to accommodate those who wish to enjoy the outdoors (weather permitting).

Mama Cimino's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oakfire

No reviews yet

We are passionate about pizza Napoletana
& our Wisconsin partners.

