Lake City Social
Lake City Social is the place to Gather, Dine, Drink and Escape no matter if you are visiting our city or live just down the street.
111 Center Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 Center Street
Lake Geneva WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Flat Iron Tap
Come in and enjoy!
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
Champs Sports Bar & Grill is the place to be all year-round. Doors are open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. (Friday & Saturday 2:30 a.m.). Kitchen is open until 9:00 p.m. Champs specializes in food, drink, entertainment, and an award winning beer garden to accommodate those who wish to enjoy the outdoors (weather permitting).
Mama Cimino's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Oakfire
We are passionate about pizza Napoletana
& our Wisconsin partners.