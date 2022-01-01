Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lake Dallas

Go
Lake Dallas restaurants
Toast

Lake Dallas restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Angelina's Don Louis image

 

Angelina's Don Louis

101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Fingers$5.50
More about Angelina's Don Louis
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image

 

Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$7.50
More about Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Dallas

Tacos

Brisket

Cake

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Nachos

Map

More near Lake Dallas to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston