Fajitas in Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Angelina's Don Louis
Angelina's Don Louis
101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek
|Fajitas de Angelina
Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and beans.
|Grilled Fajita Burrito
|$13.75
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, onions, jack cheese, bell peppers and refried beans, grilled to perfection and topped with chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
More about Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek
|Classic Fajita For 2
|$26.99
Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination of steak and chicken totaling up to 1 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 6 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.
|Fajita Family Special (Feeds 4)
|$39.99
Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination totaling up to 2 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 10 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.