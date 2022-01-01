Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lake Dallas

Angelina's Don Louis image

 

Angelina's Don Louis

101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek

Fajitas de Angelina
Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and beans.
Grilled Fajita Burrito$13.75
Large flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, onions, jack cheese, bell peppers and refried beans, grilled to perfection and topped with chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image

 

Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek

Classic Fajita For 2$26.99
Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination of steak and chicken totaling up to 1 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 6 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.
Fajita Family Special (Feeds 4)$39.99
Choose between three combinations of meat at an additional price. All Steak, all chicken, or combination totaling up to 2 lb. of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, 10 tortillas, Mexican rice, and cowboy beans.
