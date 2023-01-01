Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Lake Dallas

Go
Lake Dallas restaurants
Toast

Lake Dallas restaurants that serve salmon

Angelina's Don Louis image

 

Angelina's Don Louis - Hickory Creek

101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$17.25
More about Angelina's Don Louis - Hickory Creek
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image

 

Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$17.99
Add 1 Salmon$12.99
More about Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Dallas

Pies

Nachos

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cake

Fajitas

Map

More near Lake Dallas to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston