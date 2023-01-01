Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Lake Dallas
/
Lake Dallas
/
Salmon
Lake Dallas restaurants that serve salmon
Angelina's Don Louis - Hickory Creek
101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek
No reviews yet
Pan Seared Salmon
$17.25
More about Angelina's Don Louis - Hickory Creek
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek
No reviews yet
Mesquite Grilled Salmon
$17.99
Add 1 Salmon
$12.99
More about Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Dallas
Pies
Nachos
Tacos
Brisket
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Cake
Fajitas
More near Lake Dallas to explore
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Denton
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Flower Mound
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Argyle
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(259 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston