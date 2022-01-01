Tacos in Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas restaurants that serve tacos
Angelina's Don Louis
101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek
|Taco Salad
|$11.75
Layers of crisp lettuce, tomatoes, refried beans, cheese, chile con queso, sour cream and guacamole served in a unique flour tortilla bowl with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Substitute with Beef or Chicken Fajita meat for $1.50
|Fish Tacos
|$15.25
|Brisket Tacos
|$13.50
(3) Corn tortillas filled with deliciously seasoned shredded brisket meat, jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with rice and borracho beans.
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek
|Monday Brisket Tacos
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$15.00
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
Grilled Mahi-Mahi drizzled with homemade chipotle mayo sauce. Stuffed with homemade cilantro lime cabbage and sliced avocado. Garnished with jalapeno slice and lime. Your choice of 1 side. Substitutions may be extra.