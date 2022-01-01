Lake Elsinore restaurants you'll love

Lake Elsinore restaurants
  • Lake Elsinore

Lake Elsinore's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Soul Food
Must-try Lake Elsinore restaurants

El Ranchito Taco Shop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito Taco Shop

32251 Mission Trail, Lake Elsinore

Avg 3.6 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$10.25
Carne Asada
Rice
Beans
Green Sauce
Mex Guac
Combo 7$13.00
Three street soft tacos, rice and beans.
Carne Asada Taco$3.15
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Lake Elsinore image

 

Felix's BBQ With Soul- Lake Elsinore

123 N Main Street, Lake Elsinore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN$13.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
SAMPLER PLATTER$35.00
Your choice of four meats & four sides
Catfish Fillet$11.00
Lunch Box Catfish Fillet
Restaurant banner

 

AZTLAN TACOS

29280 central avenue, Lake Elsinore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO HM ASADA$3.25
ONIONS & CILANTRO
TACO HM PASTOR$3.25
ONIONS & CILANTRO
BURR CALI$10.00
FRENCH FRIES, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & GUAC
Restaurant banner

 

The Pop Up

n/a, Lake Elsinore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
