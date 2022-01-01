Lake Elsinore restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito Taco Shop
32251 Mission Trail, Lake Elsinore
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.25
Carne Asada
Rice
Beans
Green Sauce
Mex Guac
|Combo 7
|$13.00
Three street soft tacos, rice and beans.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.15
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Lake Elsinore
123 N Main Street, Lake Elsinore
|Popular items
|ALABAMA FRIED CHICKEN
|$13.00
Moist & Tender, seasoned just right, fried to a crisp golden brown. [white meat +$2.50]
|SAMPLER PLATTER
|$35.00
Your choice of four meats & four sides
|Catfish Fillet
|$11.00
Lunch Box Catfish Fillet
AZTLAN TACOS
29280 central avenue, Lake Elsinore
|Popular items
|TACO HM ASADA
|$3.25
ONIONS & CILANTRO
|TACO HM PASTOR
|$3.25
ONIONS & CILANTRO
|BURR CALI
|$10.00
FRENCH FRIES, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM & GUAC
The Pop Up
n/a, Lake Elsinore