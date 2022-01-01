Cobb salad in Lake Elsinore
Lake Elsinore restaurants that serve cobb salad
Jack's BAR-B-Q
1604 Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, onion
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Lake Elsinore
123 N Main Street, Lake Elsinore
|COBB SALAD
|$15.00
Our house-smoked chicken breast, avocado, bacon, diced tomatoes, boiled eggs, and Roquefort cheese on a bed of chopped seasoned greens. Served with your choice of dressing.