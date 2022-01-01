Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lake Elsinore

Lake Elsinore restaurants
Lake Elsinore restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito Taco Shop

32251 Mission Trail, Lake Elsinore

Avg 3.6 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.75
More about El Ranchito Taco Shop
Item pic

 

AZTLAN TACOS

29280 central avenue, Lake Elsinore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD BOWLS$10.00
FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, AVOCADO & DRESSING
More about AZTLAN TACOS

