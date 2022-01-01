Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Taco salad in
Lake Elsinore
/
Lake Elsinore
/
Taco Salad
Lake Elsinore restaurants that serve taco salad
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito Taco Shop
32251 Mission Trail, Lake Elsinore
Avg 3.6
(217 reviews)
Taco Salad
$10.75
More about El Ranchito Taco Shop
AZTLAN TACOS
29280 central avenue, Lake Elsinore
No reviews yet
TACO SALAD BOWLS
$10.00
FLOUR SHELL, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, AVOCADO & DRESSING
More about AZTLAN TACOS
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Elsinore
Flautas
Tacos
Taquitos
Nachos
Pies
More near Lake Elsinore to explore
Temecula
Avg 4.3
(57 restaurants)
Corona
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Murrieta
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Menifee
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Wildomar
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston