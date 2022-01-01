Go
Lake Forest Bar and Grill

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

17535 Ballinger Way NE • $$

Avg 3.8 (1429 reviews)

Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
Grilled Salmon$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
Kid's Mac and Apple Sauce
Honey Fried Chicken$14.95
Crispy fried chicken made tossed with real honey and herbs served with mashers, and focaccia
Kid's Chicken Fingers and French Fries
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Alaskan Cod & Chips$15.95
Pub style tempura battered cod, fries, mustard slaw, dill tartar
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

17535 Ballinger Way NE

Lake Forest Park WA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
