Bean burritos in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve bean burritos

Item pic

 

El Pollo Norteno #5

23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bean and Cheese$4.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese.
More about El Pollo Norteno #5
Lupe's - Lake Forest image

 

Lupe's - Lake Forest

24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Refried Beans & Cheese
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Refried Beans, Rice, & Cheese
More about Lupe's - Lake Forest

