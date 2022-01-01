Bean burritos in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve bean burritos
El Pollo Norteno #5
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest
|Burrito Bean and Cheese
|$4.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese.
Lupe's - Lake Forest
24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest
|Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Refried Beans & Cheese
|Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
|$8.00
Refried Beans, Rice, & Cheese