Chicken sandwiches in Lake Forest

Renzo's Taste of Peru
24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest
|Brasa Style Chicken. Sandwich
|$13.00
Brasa Style Chicken with Avocado and sweet potato. (served with a side of quinoa salad)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bru Grill & Market
23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Nashville style buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on artisanal bun, cole slaw, our famous bread n butter pickles and Bru aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on an artisanal bun, coleslaw, and butter pickles, and brü aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.