Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Renzo's Taste of Peru image

 

Renzo's Taste of Peru

24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brasa Style Chicken. Sandwich$13.00
Brasa Style Chicken with Avocado and sweet potato. (served with a side of quinoa salad)
More about Renzo's Taste of Peru
Bru Grill & Market image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bru Grill & Market

23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (2732 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Nashville style buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on artisanal bun, cole slaw, our famous bread n butter pickles and Bru aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on an artisanal bun, coleslaw, and butter pickles, and brü aioli. Served with choice of fries or side salad.
More about Bru Grill & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Al Pastor Tacos

Ceviche

Pudding

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Bean Burritos

Filet Mignon

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston