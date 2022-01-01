Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

El Pollo Norteno #5

23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles with 2 eggs$12.99
Tortilla Chips on Mexican salsa topped with melted cheese and 2 eggs served with rice and beans.
More about El Pollo Norteno #5
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bru Grill & Market

23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (2732 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Bru Grill & Market
Lupe's - Lake Forest image

 

Lupe's - Lake Forest

24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Plate$12.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Egg Style (Scambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Served w/ Rice and Beans OR House ) Potatoes, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
Chilaquiles Bowl$10.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Rice and Beans or House Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Sour Cream, Onion, and Cilantro
More about Lupe's - Lake Forest

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Tostadas

Nachos

Tacos

Huevos Rancheros

Carne Asada

Bean Burritos

Chocolate Cake

Cookies

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston