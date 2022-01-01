Chilaquiles in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chilaquiles
El Pollo Norteno #5
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest
|Chilaquiles with 2 eggs
|$12.99
Tortilla Chips on Mexican salsa topped with melted cheese and 2 eggs served with rice and beans.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bru Grill & Market
23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Lupe's - Lake Forest
24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest
|Chilaquiles Plate
|$12.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Egg Style (Scambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Served w/ Rice and Beans OR House ) Potatoes, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
|Chilaquiles Bowl
|$10.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Rice and Beans or House Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Sour Cream, Onion, and Cilantro