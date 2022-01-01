Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Lake Forest
/
Lake Forest
/
Flan
Lake Forest restaurants that serve flan
El Pollo Norteno #5
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest
No reviews yet
Flan slice
$3.39
Home made Flan, vanilla custard with caramel made from scratch with milk.
More about El Pollo Norteno #5
Lupe's - Lake Forest
24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest
No reviews yet
Flan
$4.00
More about Lupe's - Lake Forest
