French fries in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve french fries
More about Ameci Lake Forest
Ameci Lake Forest
25431 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest
|French Fries
|$3.99
Our fries are cut fresh, tossed in our perfected seasoning, and served hot. Upgrade to have pizza fries or other baked cheesy signature styles.
More about Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
20491 Alton Parkway, Lake Forest
|French Fries
|$3.99
Our fries are cut, tossed in our perfected salt based seasoning, and served hot. Comes with a side of ketchup.