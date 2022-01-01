Mac and cheese in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Bru Grill & Market
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bru Grill & Market
23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Mac & Cheese Skillet
|$12.00
Scratch made to order our own five cheese Mac+Cheese
|Lobster Mac & Cheese Pasta
|$34.00
Five cheese, lobster, arugula, cherry tomato, garlic, shallots, and chili flakes. Served with toasted garlic bread.
|Bacon Mac & Cheese (Family Pack)
|$44.95
Our signature Mac + Cheese with bacon and grilled chicken. Served with Caesar Salad and Italian Lemon Cream Cake.