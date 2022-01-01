Mac and cheese in Lake Forest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Crimson Coward - LF

23706 El Toro Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac and Cheese$6.00
More about Crimson Coward - LF
5fe9f50a-be03-4c8a-ac0b-e59e27c30cc2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bru Grill & Market

23730 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (2732 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Skillet$12.00
Scratch made to order our own five cheese Mac+Cheese
Lobster Mac & Cheese Pasta$34.00
Five cheese, lobster, arugula, cherry tomato, garlic, shallots, and chili flakes. Served with toasted garlic bread.
Bacon Mac & Cheese (Family Pack)$44.95
Our signature Mac + Cheese with bacon and grilled chicken. Served with Caesar Salad and Italian Lemon Cream Cake.
More about Bru Grill & Market

