Quesadillas in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve quesadillas
El Pollo Norteno #5
23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest
|Quesadilla Birria
|$11.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and your meat option, served with chips and garden salad. Big one
|Quesadilla Cheese Only
|$7.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with lots of Cheese, served with chips and garden salad. Big one
|Quesadilla Pollo
|$11.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and your meat option, served with chips and garden salad. Big one
Lupe's - Lake Forest
24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
|Lupe's Quesadilla (Mush Shrimp)
|$13.99
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$12.00
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest
23364 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Quesadilla de Asada
|$12.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Roast beef and Mozzarella cheese, served with Salad, Pico de Gallo and Red Sauce.---Tortilla de harina rellena de carne asada y queso Mozarella, servida con Ensalada, Pico de Gallo y Salsa Roja.