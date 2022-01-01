Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Pollo Norteno #5

23591 Rockfield Boulevard #G, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Birria$11.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and your meat option, served with chips and garden salad. Big one
Quesadilla Cheese Only$7.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with lots of Cheese, served with chips and garden salad. Big one
Quesadilla Pollo$11.99
Large 12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with Cheese and your meat option, served with chips and garden salad. Big one
More about El Pollo Norteno #5
Lupe's - Lake Forest

24531 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Served w/ Choice of Rice & Bean (Black, Pinto, Refried) or French Fries and a Beverage
Lupe's Quesadilla (Mush Shrimp)$13.99
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.00
Served w/ Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
More about Lupe's - Lake Forest
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

23364 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.2 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla de Asada$12.99
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Roast beef and Mozzarella cheese, served with Salad, Pico de Gallo and Red Sauce.---Tortilla de harina rellena de carne asada y queso Mozarella, servida con Ensalada, Pico de Gallo y Salsa Roja.
More about Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

