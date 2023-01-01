Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Avg 4.8 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Avocado Toast$15.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped
with lightly seasoned avocado,
fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato,
and fresh basil. Topped with a drizzle
of fig balsamic glaze. Served with
two eggs, any style, and fruit.
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast$0.00
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and a fig balsamic drizzle. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
Consumer pic

 

Everett Farms

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
local tomato, crispy serrano ham, truffle vinaigrette
More about Everett Farms

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Cheese Pizza

Boneless Wings

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Salad Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Blt Wraps

Pies

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (811 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston