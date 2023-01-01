Avocado toast in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
|Caprese Avocado Toast
|$15.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped
with lightly seasoned avocado,
fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato,
and fresh basil. Topped with a drizzle
of fig balsamic glaze. Served with
two eggs, any style, and fruit.
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
|$0.00
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula, and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and a fig balsamic drizzle. Served with two cage-free eggs, any style, and fruit.