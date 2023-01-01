Banana pudding in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve banana pudding
More about Francesca's Intimo -
Francesca's Intimo -
293 E. ILLINOIS RD, LAKE FOREST
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$11.95
Toffee sauce, fresh bananas, nutella gelato and hazelnut crunch
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
|Banana Berry Chia Pudding
|$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature jam, fresh strawberries, blueberries, banana, and our gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a wheat English muffin and our signature jam.