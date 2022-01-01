Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Donati's Pizza

950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake (Slice)$3.95
More about Donati's Pizza
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Avg 4.8 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake French Toast$0.00
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with a sweet cheesecake spread, streusel crumbles, fresh strawberries, and a drizzle of raspberry sauce.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
Banner pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Everett Farms

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$9.00
NY style cheesecake, chocolate sauce, walnuts, sea salt caramel
More about Everett Farms
Kuro Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Kuro Bistro

950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Japanese Cheesecake$8.00
Light and fluffy cream cheese, graham cracker crust
More about Kuro Bistro

