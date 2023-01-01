Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Consumer pic

 

Chief's Pub

502 N Western Ave, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Club Burger$15.00
Grilled boneless chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, guacamole, and provolone cheese
More about Chief's Pub
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Avg 4.8 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Ranch Chicken Burger$0.00
A house-made spicy chicken burger on a pretzel bun with melted Pepper Jack cheese, ranch dressing, Frank's RedHot® sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Turkey Bacon

Cheesecake

Tomato Soup

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Steak Frites

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (689 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (363 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (961 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston