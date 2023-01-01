Chicken burgers in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chicken burgers
More about Chief's Pub
Chief's Pub
502 N Western Ave, Lake Forest
|Chicken Club Burger
|$15.00
Grilled boneless chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, guacamole, and provolone cheese
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
|Spicy Ranch Chicken Burger
|$0.00
A house-made spicy chicken burger on a pretzel bun with melted Pepper Jack cheese, ranch dressing, Frank's RedHot® sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion. Served with a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing and Harbor potatoes.