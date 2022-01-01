Chicken salad in Lake Forest
Knighthawk Bistro
28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
|Chicken Club
|$14.00
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack cheese on a soft hoagie bread
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Kid's Breakfast Of Champions
|$6.80
Two mini whole wheat pancakes filled with colorful chocolates. Served with two scrambled eggs, a sausage link and two strips of bacon.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Everett Farms
840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest
|the Ubiquitous Salad
|$20.00
north shore style Cobb - grilled chicken, hard poached egg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, creamy herb ranch
|Bread & Butter
|$3.00
warm country bread, hand churned butter, sea salt
|1924 Caesar Large
|$16.00
house caesar dressing, white anchovies, parmesan, romaine hearts, garlic crouton