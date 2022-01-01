Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chili

Chief's Pub - 502 N Western Ave

502 N Western Ave, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chili$5.99
More about Chief's Pub - 502 N Western Ave
Knighthawk Bistro - Northshore Sports Club

28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$7.00
Served with cheddar cheese on top
More about Knighthawk Bistro - Northshore Sports Club
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Avg 4.8 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Black Bean Chicken Chili Soup$5.00
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette$0.00
Our special recipe Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, tomato, and green onion atop a cage-free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with our signature jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest

