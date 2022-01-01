Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Donati's Pizza

950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
North Shore Chopped Salad$12.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pasta, blue cheese crumbles, and craisins.
Lake Forest Chopped Salad$0.00
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicken, applewood bacon and provolone cheese
Vernon Hills Chopped Salad$12.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese, pecans, and craisins.
More about Donati's Pizza
Knighthawk Bistro image

 

Knighthawk Bistro - Northshore Sports Club

28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chop Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, garbanzo beans, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, bleu cheese, pepperoncini. served with Italian vinaigrette.
More about Knighthawk Bistro - Northshore Sports Club

