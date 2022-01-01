Chopped salad in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Donati's Pizza
Donati's Pizza
950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
|North Shore Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pasta, blue cheese crumbles, and craisins.
|Lake Forest Chopped Salad
|$0.00
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicken, applewood bacon and provolone cheese
|Vernon Hills Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese, pecans, and craisins.