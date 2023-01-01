Crispy chicken in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Everett Farms
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Everett Farms
840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest
|Crispy Fried Chicken
|$14.00
boneless thigh, spices, creamy blue cheese sauce
|Crispy Fried Chicken
|$14.00
boneless thigh, spices, creamy blue cheese sauce
More about Lake Forest Food & Wine
Lake Forest Food & Wine
645 N BANK LN, Lake Forest
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.99
Crispy Chicken, Cheedar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Crispy Onions