Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Banner pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Everett Farms

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Ragu Tagliatelle$26.00
rustic pork ragu tomato sauce, red wine, evoo, garlic, basil & oregano
More about Everett Farms
Consumer pic

 

Everett Farms

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Ragu Tagliatelle$26.00
More about Everett Farms

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Mousse

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chips And Salsa

Crispy Tacos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Northbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston