Tiramisu in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve tiramisu

Donati's Pizza

950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu (6oz Slice)$5.95
More about Donati's Pizza
Kuro Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Kuro Bistro

950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$11.00
Richly dark espresso roast, ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone cheese
More about Kuro Bistro

