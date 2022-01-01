Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Lake Forest
/
Lake Forest
/
Tiramisu
Lake Forest restaurants that serve tiramisu
Donati's Pizza
950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
No reviews yet
Tiramisu (6oz Slice)
$5.95
More about Donati's Pizza
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Kuro Bistro
950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest
Avg 4.6
(210 reviews)
Tiramisu
$11.00
Richly dark espresso roast, ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone cheese
More about Kuro Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Tacos
Meatball Subs
Patty Melts
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Lobsters
More near Lake Forest to explore
Vernon Hills
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Libertyville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Deerfield
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Highwood
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Mundelein
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(274 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(283 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston