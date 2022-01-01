Lake Geneva American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lake Geneva
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Grandview Restaurant
N2009 S Lakeshore Dr, Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$16.00
8 ounce Cod Filet
|Shrimp Scampi
|$20.00
|8oz Prime Filet
|$38.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|CAJUN TURKEY BURGER
|$9.95
1/3 ground turkey with cajun seasonings. Topped with carmalized onions and swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cajun aioli
|CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.95
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese and guacamole in a flour wrap
|1/4 LB BURGER
|$7.89
Lake City Social
111 Center Street, Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|NY Strip Steak
|$24.00
10 ounce, center cut strip steak cooked to your liking. Served with Chef's vegetables and loaded mashed potatoes
|West Coast Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato served on an Everything seasoned bun
|Cheese Curds
|$9.99
Fried until golden. Served with Social Sauce and ranch dressing
Speedo's HarborSide Cafe
100 Broad St, Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|Greek Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Grecian style chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, feta and greek dressing all wrapped up. Add fries for $1
|Rueben
|$13.99
Corned beef, saurkraut, and thousand island on grilled marbled rye.
|#1/3 Buccaneer
|$14.99
Pepper jack and bacon