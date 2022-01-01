Lake Geneva breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lake Geneva
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Grandview Restaurant
N2009 S Lakeshore Dr, Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$16.00
8 ounce Cod Filet
|Shrimp Scampi
|$20.00
|8oz Prime Filet
|$38.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Simple Cafe
525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|Simple Pancakes
|$9.95
|BBQ Bowl
|$14.95
|Breakfast Tacos
|$13.95
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
827 Main Street, Lake Geneva
|Popular items
|Traditional Breakfast
|$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Eggceptional Skillet Combo
|$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.