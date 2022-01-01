Lake Geneva breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Lake Geneva

The Grandview Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Grandview Restaurant

N2009 S Lakeshore Dr, Lake Geneva

Avg 3.9 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$16.00
8 ounce Cod Filet
Shrimp Scampi$20.00
8oz Prime Filet$38.00
More about The Grandview Restaurant
Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Simple Pancakes$9.95
BBQ Bowl$14.95
Breakfast Tacos$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Breakfast$6.00
Two cage free egg, any style, served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Eggceptional Skillet Combo$11.00
A smaller skillet of Harbor potatoes with your choice of three ingredients, topped with one cage free egg, any style. Served with a slice of Texas French toast and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Geneva

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

French Fries

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Map

More near Lake Geneva to explore

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston