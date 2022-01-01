Blueberry pancakes in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
More about Simple Cafe - Lake Geneva
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Simple Cafe - Lake Geneva
525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$11.95
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva
827 Main Street, Lake Geneva
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.50
Served with blueberry compote. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).