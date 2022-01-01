Chicken salad in Lake Geneva
Lake Geneva restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Simple Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Simple Cafe
525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$13.95
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
827 Main Street, Lake Geneva
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.