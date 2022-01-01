Chicken salad in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva restaurants that serve chicken salad

Simple Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Simple Cafe

525 BROAD ST, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Door County Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

W3905 HWY 50, Lake Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Foley's Bar & Grill Irish Woods Restaurant

