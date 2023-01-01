Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Lake Geneva

Go
Lake Geneva restaurants
Toast

Lake Geneva restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva

827 Main Street, Lake Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa and chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage free eggs, any style and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Geneva
Consumer pic

 

Taqueria El Gallo De Oro

820 Williams Street, Lake Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles Con Huevo Y Cesina$14.99
Crispy Tortillas In A Green Or Red Sauce,S Erved With Jerky Steak, Two Eggs, Beans, Cheese, And Avocado
More about Taqueria El Gallo De Oro

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Geneva

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Cappuccino

Grits

Chai Lattes

Cheesecake

Chili

Map

More near Lake Geneva to explore

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1540 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston